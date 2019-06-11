This My Hero Academia Summer Cosplay Reveals The Perfect All Might Genderbend

My Hero Academia has a cast of numerous heroes and villains, with the spotlight being on the young student Midoriya and his teacher, All Might. At the beginning of the series, Midoriya is one of the small percentage of people in the world without super powers. After seeing his devotion to helping others, the superhero All Might decides that “Deku” is the perfect character to continue his legacy and begins transferring his abilities to him. One cosplayer has decided to bring All Might to life with this genderbending costume that celebrates both the hero and summertime by the pool.

Reddit User SmolcanoofTrash put her skills to good use creating this amazing cosplay of the “Symbol of Peace” poolside with the costume of All Might now resembling that of a swimsuit, just in time for the hot months of the season:

All Might has had a rough go of things in the series, continuously losing his amazing powers as time went on. With the “fire” of his powers diminishing with each use, Yagi Toshinori put all of his faith into the young Midoriya, who has been studying under him at UA Academy in order to continue his legacy. In his fight against “All For One”, All Might found the last remnants of his powers nearly burnt out completely, forcing him to quit the hero game for good and his secret identity revealed to the world.

Draped in a costume that is similar to the colors of the American flag, All Might busts out moves that touch on the United States of America. Punches like “The United States of Smash” and “Delaware Smash” are abilities that Toshinori is able to pass along to Midoriya when his time as a hero is seemingly finished. Whether All Might is going to be able to make future appearances in season 4 of the anime, coming this fall, is still up in the air but certainly, Yagi will still be acting as a parental figure to Deku.

What do you think of this genderbending summer cosplay? Should they start churning out My Hero Academia swimsuits for fans to show off at the beach? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.