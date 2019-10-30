The My Hero Academia All Might Halloween Costume Exclusive FigPin Is Live

Tomorrow is Halloween, and All Might is dressed up for the occasion in this new FigPin design. It features All Might in his weakened form, dressed in a skeleton suit complete with a yellow bowtie and black coat. It’s based on a MOVIC Animate store promotion that featured My Hero Academia characters in Halloween costumes on bromide posters.

This fancy FigPin is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can order right here for $20 with shipping slated for December. The pin features a ID code on the back that will provide details like the artist’s bio, wave information, manufacture date, and rarity scale. That having been said, it’s a limited edition, so grab it while you can.

On a related note, Funimation, Japan Crate, and FYE have teamed up to deliver an exclusive My Hero Academia snack crate that features “10 Quirk-themed items including Japanese candies, a DIY kit, and an energy drink”. It also includes a free 1-month subscription to Funimation Now and a $10 coupon off My Hero Academia titles from FYE.

You can grab one of the My Hero Academia Japan Crates right here for $40 while they last. While you’re at it, you might want to grab a box of FYE’s exclusive All Might Plus Ultra Berry Blast cereal or their Plus Ultra energy drink (If you really want to go beyond, put the energy drink in the cereal. It’s the true breakfast of heroes).

Finally, if you’re a My Hero Academia fan that’s in the market for an ugly sweater this holiday season, look no further than this festive All Might number. It’s a BoxLunch exclusive that you can order right here in sizes XS to 2X for $59.90. It features the Symbol of Peace himself surrounded by U.A. logos and the quotes “Go Beyond!” and “Plus Ultra!”.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.