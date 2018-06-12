‘My Hero Academia’: What Is Wrong With All Might?

My Hero Academia isn’t even halfway through season three, but its pace has got fans on the edge of their seats. Last weekend, fans watched as All Might faced his nemesis All For One in battle, but the episode ended with audience asking one quiet question:

What exactly is wrong with All Might?

As you may have noticed, the latest episode of My Hero Academia did something unusual to All Might. The hero made his big entrance before All For One after the No. 1 Hero left Endeavor to take care of a Nomu hoard. Determined to save Bakugo Katsuki, All Might began fighting All For One, but the battle took a greater toll that he had expected.

For a moment, things seemed to be getting better when Katsuki was saved by Izuku’s squad, but All Might was still in the thick of it. Despite being heavily injured, All For One was able to push Toshinori Yagi to his limits, and the episode ended with All Might partially transformed.

Yes, it seems All Might is losing his grip on One For All, and the hero is about to put his Quirk to the test as he desperately tries to make it last his battle with All For One. Right now, the hero’s chronic injuries are flaring up to a point of no return, and All Might is slowly losing his ability to channel his powerful Quirk’s abilities.

For manga fans, they already know how this whole shtick goes down. All Might is losing control of One For All, and he uses the Quirk for the last time during this battle. While All For One manages to snuff the power out for good, All Might doesn’t let the Quirk fade away until he’s taken down the villain once and for all. However, All Might is unable to transform into his hero form once the battle ends, and he’s left to pass on One For All for good to Izuku.

