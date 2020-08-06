My Hero Academia Channels All Might's Inner Jiraiya in New Naruto Crossover

✖

My Hero Academia and Naruto are easily two of the most popular franchises that are currently continuing their stories on both television with their anime series and in the pages of manga in Shonen Jump, and one fan has decided to merge the masters and their apprentices by giving All Might and Midoriya makeovers with the style of Jiraiya and Naruto respectively. With the fourth season of UA Academy's series having coming to an end, the story of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha has continued to march forward with the latest incarnation of the franchise in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations!

The relationship between All Might and Midoriya and Jiraiya and Naruto were very similar, as the mentors were attempting to increase their overall abilities in the ways of being a super hero and a ninja respectively. Unfortunately for the latter, Jiraiya wasn't able to follow Naruto on his journey to becoming the seventh Hokage of the Hidden Leaf and he was struck down by another of his students in the Akatsuki member named Pain. With My Hero Academia strongly hinting at the death of All Might for quite some time, we certainly wouldn't put it past the franchise to have Deku wind up in a very similar spot to Naruto.

Reddit Artist ProfessorGemini shared this impressive fusion between the franchises of My Hero Academia and Naruto, showing off what two of our favorite super heroes if they were to look closer to the denizens of Konoha the Hidden Leaf Village:

Jiraiya has made something of a "return" in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, years following his death during the events of Naruto: Shippuden, but in a very unexpected way. Without going into spoiler territory, the mentor of Naruto's resurrection was brought about thanks in part to the Kara Organization, the group of rogue ninja that are powered by the influence of the Otsutsuki Clan. All Might and Jiraiya might not be all that similar when they come to their personalities, but they definitely both left their mark when it came to their anime series.

What do you think of this fusion between My Hero Academia and Naruto? Do you foresee All Might surviving the until the end of his franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of UA Academy and Konoha the Hidden Leaf Village!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.