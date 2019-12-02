Cool My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights All Might’s Villain Look

In My Hero Academia‘s third season, fans were treated to a particularly special filler episode. This one was crafted in order to celebrate a charity in Japan and saw Midoriya and a few others from Class 1-A take on a new exercise in which they saved a bank full of hostages from a mysterious villain. Playing this role was All Might, who hilariously put his all into the role and created quite a striking image that would make for an entirely different series if he had used all his power for villainous purposes instead.

But this villainous turn from All Might also resulted in a cool spiky new look, and artist @gealcosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) brought this darker take on All Might to life through cosplay. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by geal (@gealcosplay) on Nov 29, 2019 at 2:31pm PST

All Might has taken on several different looks throughout the My Hero Academia franchise, but this is definitely one of the rarer ones. Because it appeared in a single episode that can admittedly be skipped and the third season wouldn’t lose much, this villainous All Might isn’t exactly a popular choice for cosplay. There have been tributes to his various costumes throughout the ages, and even for his skinny look. But this villainous take certainly should pop up more often! Especially when it results in cool cosplay like this!

In the episode itself, All Might was a villain that took “hostages” that Midoriya and the others were tasked to save. But All Might won out at the end of the day because despite Midoriya and the others figuring out the larger mystery of the crime, All Might’s villain was able to avoid capture and escape into the wild. It was a pretty hilarious turn for the number one hero, and it’s certainly one fans wouldn’t mind seeing again someday. Just because he’s retired doesn’t mean he can’t play around a little!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.