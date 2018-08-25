‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals All Might’s Surprising Villainous Side

My Hero Academia may have taken a short detour for charity with its latest filler episode, but it also revealed a strange side of All Might fans have never seen. If he really put his mind to it, All Might would make a surprisingly effective villain.

As the latest episode had Midoriya and the others take on a new villain exercise, All Might stepped into the role of villain and provided Midoriya with his quirkiest challenge yet as All Might put his hero knowledge to bad use.

In the latest episode, Midoriya and the others were tasked with a special training exercise where a villain (All Might) was holding three citizens (played by Midnight, Present Mic, and Cementoss) hostage when a heist at a jewelry store goes wrong. They were acting as the pro-heroes called to the scene would, and the resulting exercise led to a greater mystery where they find a “dead” villain and three suspects.

But even after Midoriya figures out that the villain must have taken his own life in order to protect his “lover” from being dragged through the mud for associating herself with a villain, All Might’s villain still gets away. Though he seemed dead during the exercise, because Midoriya and the others did not tie him up or restrain him, he gets away.

All Might slides into the role of villain pretty well here, and because this episode takes place before his fight with All For One, All Might is able to use his muscular form to impose even more as a villain. It also just goes to show how deadly All Might would be if he were an actual villain.

All Might has so much knowledge under his belt at this point, that he creatively can give the “heroes” a hard time. Although it was mainly used here to prove that Midoriya and the others still have much to learn about how villains operate, seeing All Might escape so easily (and devote so much to the character) definitely makes you think about what could have been.

