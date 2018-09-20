‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Crushing Hard On Aizawa Right Now

If there is someone in My Hero Academia who needs a vacation, it is Shota Aizawa. The poor guy has gone through a lot in the little time he’s taught Class 1-A, and fans have come to love the Pro Hero for his surly disposition.

Oh, and thanks to the anime’s latest episode, fans have a whole new appreciate for the hero going on. You can blame his man bun for that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the slides below, the anime fandom is still thirsting after Aizawa following his most recent anime appearance. The Pro Hero made a brief showing over the weekend when he was told two of his students were out after curfew. While Izuku and Bakugo battled it out, Aizawa was up late on the computer, and his comfy outfit endeared fans. Then, his man bun came into view, and millions were ready to pledge their love to the man.

While Aizawa wasn’t seen much in the new episode, his man bun has definitely left an impression. The pulled-back look is a far cry from how Eraserhead usually looks. Yes, the hero tends to don loose clothing, but this new outfit differs because of the man bun. The surprisingly hipster hairstyle was not something fans saw coming, but it fits the Pro Hero perfectly. So, if creator Kohei Horikoshi knows what is good for fans, he will give them more soft!Aizawa as the series moves forward.

So, do you approve of this Aizawa makeover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Delicious

aizawa with his hair pulled back in a bun….Snack pic.twitter.com/uO5Nt3NfiP — bre (@wIwkatara) September 15, 2018

Good Mode or Best Mode?

That Man Bun Though

aizawa with his hair up in a bun makes me feel some typa way — aly ?tdp spoliers!! (@bluentui) September 19, 2018

The Only Photo Shop That Matters

It’s no surprise aizawa has had my heart since day one, greasy hair and all, but when he puts up his hair a liddol bun/pony I literally can’t handle it hes so precious come here for smooches ?✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/B9gvTqCN3e — sandra¹²⁷ (@kuntensjhs) September 17, 2018

Retweet This, Cowards

Messy Bun Aizawa, RT if you agree. pic.twitter.com/YjbCSFrKHu — RZA, khaleesi ⚰️??✨ (@rzaa_g) September 16, 2018

We Think You Mean Highkey

yall aizawa in a man bun is lowkey hot pic.twitter.com/22N5a2ti17 — h2hoe (@dumbmiya) September 15, 2018

Well, They Aren’t Wrong

what was aizawa so fucking hot in this fucking episode with that fucking hair in a fucking bun in that fucking black shirt and those fucking eyes oh my god — tina (@shotobii) September 15, 2018

Fan, Man! Fan!