My Hero Academia Fans May Have Found The Perfect Live-Action All Might

Whether you like it or not, anime is coming to Hollywood. As the medium continues to grow more popular by the day, execs in Los Angeles are starting to put their money in the pockets of manga artists abroad. It wasn’t too long ago that My Hero Academia was optioned for a live-action film, but the project has kept a real low profile ever since.

Still, fans have not forgotten the news, and they have been on a hunt for talent. And thanks to a recent post, netizens think they may have found a solid choice to play All Might.

Recently, a fan took to Reddit to share their head-canon casting for All Might. When the Symbol of Peace is in his deflated form, user SlightlyNoble felt Kevin Bacon would be a solid choice to play him, and fans admit the choice isn’t a terrible one.

Looking at the two, Bacon definitely shares the facial features of All Might thanks to his long jawline and inset eyes. Of course, the actor doesn’t have as exaggerated facial features, but they are noteworthy enough. This fan-casting has already got fans petitioning for Keanu Reeves to play Eraserhead opposite All Might, but there are some issues netizens are grappling with.

As is with all live-action anime adaptations, the topic of whitewashing has been mentioned. All Might may be inspired by U.S. superheroes like Superman, but he is a Japanese hero in My Hero Academia. There are fans who have issues with seeing a Western star like Bacon play the hero, but others are more concerned with Bacon’s physique. After all, All Might does buff up into a tank of a Pro Hero when his quirk is activated. Bacon might have trouble bringing that physique to life which has led others to petition Chris Evans tackle the role amongst others.

So, do you have anyone in mind to play All Might on the big screen?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.