My Hero Academia Singer Kiro Akiyama Arrested for Alleged Battery

It seems like one of Japan's top singers is in hot water with the law. According to new reports, the Tokyo Metro Police took artist Kiro Akiyama (born Yuya Arai) into custody over the weekend. The singer was arrested for alleged battery against an acquaintance of his earlier in the week. Current reports suggest the female victim was bodily injured by Akiyama after an altercation at the singer's apartment.

At this time, police are investigating the alleged incident, and official reports say some trouble began brewing between Akiyama and the victim ahead of the battery. The singer is said to have pulled the woman's hair along with "other acts" at this time. At this time, Akiyama has already admitted to the charge.

Who Is Kiro Akiyama?

If you are not familiar with Akiyama, the singer is doing well for himself thanks to their strong discography. Right now, the artist can be heard on the air as they did the ending theme song for My Hero Academia season six. The single "Sketch" has been met with praise by fans, but now questions have surfaced about whether the anime will be forced to change its ending because of this scandal.

In the past, Akiyama has done music for shows like The Promised Neverland. This arrest marks the singer's first major scandal, and at this time, Epic Records Japan has not commented on the situation.