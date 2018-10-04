‘My Hero Academia’ Hits Major Box-Office Milestone

My Hero Academia has become a force within the anime fandom, and it has no plans to slow down. With a fourth season on the way, Izuku Midoriya has a lot on his plate, and his big-screen debut has only added to it. However, it looks like the hero’s theatrical stint has gone over well.

After all, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes has made serious strides at the box-office, and it just hit a new milestone for Funimation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In less than a week, the My Hero Academia movie has become the third-highest grossing film licensed by Funimation to hit theaters. The movie has earned an impressive $2.57+ million at the domestic box office since screenings began on September 25.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is now officially in the top 3 highest grossing Funimation films of all time, it currently sits at $2,570,040. pic.twitter.com/J0GyK0OCSO — Pixel Boo 👻 (@Nitomatta) September 29, 2018

For those curious, My Hero Academia is under two top-tier anime features on the list. In second place, Funimation has Your Name which earned just over $5 million during its run. First place goes to Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ as the film brought in a whooping $8 million over its two-weekend run.

In terms of overall anime film grosses, My Hero Academia is in 13th place for now. The movie comes in under Howl’s Moving Castle which grossed more than $4.711 million back in June 2005. As for the top five films, you can check out the highest-grossing features below:

Pokemon: The First Movie

Pokemon: The Movie 2000

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie

The Secret World of Arrietty

Pokemon 3: The Movie

With a couple days left on its limited run, My Hero Academia has a good chance of cracking the $3 million milestone. This would be an impressive number given the film’s limited run. So, if you want to add to this feature’s overall earnings, you can find local screenings and tickets through Funimation here.

So, have you seen this movie in theaters yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.