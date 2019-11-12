This My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Shinso’s Hero Look to Life

My Hero Academia fans know a thing or three about Shinso. The hero made his anime debut back in season two, and fans fell for the boy despite his hangups. For those who have read the manga, you will know the series didn’t go on to forget Shinso after the UA Sports Festival by any means. In fact, the student is thriving these days, and one fan decided to bring Shinso’s hero look to life.

Over on Instagram, the gift came from a fan called Phil Mizuno. The cosplayer is a well known one in the fandom thanks to his many anime looks, and this My Hero Academia one ranks as a top pick for many now.

As you can see below, Mizuno is dressed up as Shinso following his pitch to join the Hero Course. In the manga, fans were introduced to this move during a joint training arc. Class 1-A was stunned to learn Shinso had been training on the side with Aizawa since the Sports Festival, and he was ready to make the jump from the General Studies Course to the Hero Course.

The cosplay which Mizuno brought to life sees Shinso in his usual gym uniform, but he has a few additions. For one, he is wearing a capture scarf much like the one Aizawa uses. The accessory is paired with a device which covers his mouth. Not only does it keep opponents from seeing whether Shinso is speaking, but it allows him to amplify his voice and mimic others. Of course, this sort of boost helps his Brainwashing quirk, so fans are eager to see how Shinso further amps up his abilities as he continues high school.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.