Christmas Hits My Hero Academia Early with This Cute Toga Cosplay

The days are getting shorter, the nights are frigid cold, and every store you enter seems to be playing Mariah Carrey. Yes, there’s no denying the holiday season is here and in full force. There are only a few days between us and Christmas, but it seems the My Hero Academia fandom has embraced the holiday a bit early.

Over on Instagram, one cosplayer helped usher in the festive spirit with a special look. The user pockythief decided to dive into Christmas with their Toga cosplay, but they brightened the baddie with a Santa costume.

“Are we feeling FESTIVE YET,” the My Hero Academia cosplayer captioned the photo. “Merry early Christmas from Toga uwu.”

As you can see above, the cosplay is rather impressive barring the holiday theming. The cosplayer used makeup to their advantage when creating Toga’s eyes. Some eyeliner helps widen the villain’s eye like in the anime, and the rest of their look is on point. The toned lips and pale skins are all part of Toga’s appearance. And when you take in this look’s styled wig, it is hard to critique.

Of course, there is also the outfit to add in. Toga appears to be wearing a red-and-white velvet dress for the holidays. Mrs. Claus is often depicted in a similar dress, but this outfit is a tad more sleek. It’s such a shame, then, that Toga is clearly marked for the naughty list this year!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.