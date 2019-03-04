This ‘My Hero Academia’ Drinking Game Would Get Any Fan Smashed

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime series out today, and fans of it now have a wild way to re-experience the series. A group of fans have found a fun way to take in the series, though you should proceed with caution.

Reddit user katyastark22 shared a hilarious My Hero Academia drinking game for fans of the series to play, and meeting the criteria would definitely get you “smashed.” Here is the list of things which, when they appear of the series, force you to take a drink.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Izuku “Deku” Midoriya breaks a limb, mutters, or cries

Katsuki Bakugo says “Die!” or threatens to kill someone

Ochaco Uraraka spits when she laughs

Tenya Iida makes weird hand gestures

Eijiro Kirishima says “Manly”

Minoru Mineta is a perv

Denki Kaminari fries his brain

Yaoyorozu Momo’s breasts are out

Koji Koda talks

Shota “Eraserhead” Aizawa is in his sleeping bag

Tomura Shigaraki scratches

All Might says “Smash!” or “I am here!”;

Given the many hilarious requirements here, fans who play this game would definitely feel sloshed not long after starting. It would definitely be more effective early on as many of these characteristics and gimmicks have toned down by the third season of the series. Still, this would be a great way to revisit the series before the anime returns with its fourth season this October. Though if fans do take up this game, they may have to watch it through a second time to actually absorb any of what’s going on. There’s a good chance you’d be too tipsy to remember everything if you drink with each one of these shout outs.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!