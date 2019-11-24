My Hero Academia Season Four May Have Dropped a Beatles Reference

When you think of The Beatles, there are lots of things to choose from. Whether the band’s bowl cuts pop up or their iconic Ed Sullivan gig, The Beatles remain a huge part of music today. And as it turns out, the band has also become a tiny part of the hit anime My Hero Academia.

Recently, the TV show put out a brand-new episode, and it was there fans met up with a few familiar faces. Izuku and Ochaco are seen heading out to school, but they are not alone for long. They run into Kirishima and Tsuyu before long, and they backdrop is rather familiar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

C’mon, just look at this. If you do not see The Beatles reference here, then you are one of the few.

But hey, we did get a Beatles reference so i’m not mad. pic.twitter.com/TM0SS7WrNH — Jacob (@Steelramjack) November 23, 2019

As some pointed out, this backdrop and formation seems to reference an iconic album covers from The Beatles. The artwork of Abbey Road featured the band’s four members waling down a two-lane road. Walking across the cross walk, the band looks plenty casual, and the students of Class 1-A are mimicking the stance.

Even the heroes’ leg positions are the same. Sure, the kids might not be walking through London, but they can still reference The Beatles if they’d like. In fact, the subtle nod has fans wondering if the British boy band even exists in this fictional universe and whether Paul McCartney had a quirk to call his own.

Which song from The Beatles best suits Izuku in your opinion…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.