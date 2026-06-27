Shonen Jump’s Hidden Gem Just Confirmed Season 2 Return After Finale

One of the Shonen Jump hidden gem anime releases fans got to see this Spring has just confirmed it’s going to return for Season 2 after the launch of its final episode. The final few episodes of the Spring 2026 anime schedule are now coming to an end as a new wave of Summer 2026 anime prepare for their premiere this July, and that means it’s time to see which of the anime releases have proven to be hits. Because while some shows will just end here, there are others that will be lucky enough to continue.

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That’s the case for Tadatoshi Fujimaki’s Kill Blue. Making its debut earlier this April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, the series has now wrapped up its first season. Following the release of the finale, Kill Blue has quickly confirmed that Season 2 of the anime is now in the works. While there are still more details needing to be revealed for its future, you can check out a new sketch from the creator celebrating the anime’s continuation below.

Kill Blue Confirms Season 2 Now in the Works

©Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, Kill Blue Production Committee.

Following the release of Kill Blue Episode 12, Season 2 has now been announced for a release in the future. Unfortunately a release window or date has not been confirmed as of the time of this initial announcement, nor have any potential returning staff or cast details been revealed. But getting to continue with a second season is a pretty big deal either way considering that the series was largely under the radar among many fans focusing on some of the other big blockbuster hits from the Spring 2026 anime schedule. It was quite a competitive few months.

“Thanks to all your support, Season 2 has been officially confirmed!” Kill Blue series creator Tadatoshi Fujimaki said of the anime’s continuation. “Huge thanks to everyone

involved in the anime production, and to all the fans who cheered us on along the way. Specific details on the timing and content haven’t been finalized yet, but I’m hoping it’ll be another laid-back, fun-filled KILL BLUE that you can kick back and enjoy, just like Season 1. So please, sit back, relax, and stay tuned!”

Why You Should Watch Kill Blue

©Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, Kill Blue Production Committee.

Now that Season 2 of the anime is confirmed to be in the works, it’s the perfect opportunity to go back and catch up with Kill Blue’s 12 episode first season. You can now find it streaming with platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video and more, but it most likely went under your radar. Fujimaki’s original manga run of the series ended last year, and it was then revealed that it would be getting its own anime adaptation after the fact. So it wasn’t exactly the biggest franchise to begin with.

The first season of Kill Blue helped to change that recognition, however, as it brought all sorts of attention to the Shonen Jump series. It’s a fairly low stakes series where an assassin finds himself turned back into a kid and needing to go back to live his middle school life again, and its slice of life challenges have made for some fun and wacky adventures so far that you should check out.

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