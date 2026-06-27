Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Previews New Sequel Characters

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was such a big anime for Netflix that the television series had a major hand in bringing back the game it was based on, Cyberpunk 2077, back into the public eye. Thanks to incorporating elements from David and Lucy’s doomed story into the CD Projekt Red project, a fire was lit that saw more gamers returning to Night City. While the original anime mini-series featured an ending that was fairly definitive, this isn’t stopping Netflix and Studio TRIGGER from returning to this futuristic landscape. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is set to play a big role at this year’s Anime Expo, but is already hinting at the new characters that will be front and center.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While David might be deceased following his run-in with Atom Smasher, Night City keeps on turning with the second season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Set to focus on a brand new cast of characters that explore the CD Projekt universe, the two new figures that have been introduced by TRIGGER are Weak Kingsley and D. The older gentleman has a background that remains a mystery, though Kingsley clearly is sporting quite an assortment of chrome as a part of Night City. D, on the other hand, is listed with a detailed description, with the younger figure attempting to avenge the loss of his clan whilst acting as a “netrunner” for Snake Nation. You can check out the two new characters that will be hitting Netflix in the future below.

netflix

The Edgerunners Will Return

Netflix

For those who didn’t have the opportunity to play Cyberpunk 2077, Snake Nation is a part of the nomad collective known as “The Seven Nations,” with the serpent-named group being the biggest of the seven groups. During the events of the video game focusing on Night City, players witnessed the protagonist V hanging out with a group of nomads on the outskirts of town while he attempted to find a way to save his life in the face of assimilation by Johnny Silverhands. Depending on players’ decisions, V could become a part of the Nomad lifestyle or betray them in an effort to get in closer with Night City’s seedier elements, both corporate and otherwise.

While the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners creators have confirmed in the past that David won’t be brought back from the dead, this doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t see other characters that were a part of the original cast. David’s love interest, Lucy, managed to survive the events of the first season, and has been making a name for herself in various digital appearances ever since. In the years following Cyberpunk 2077’s release, Lucy has made appearances in games like Guilty Gear Strive and Wuthering Waves, which could be a way of building up a potential anime comeback.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!