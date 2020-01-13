Latest My Hero Academia Fight Draws Perfect One-Punch Man Crossover

My Hero Academia is at an all-time high right now thanks to its new episode. The anime stepped out with the climax of its Overhaul arc, and it did not hold back. Izuku got to fight Eri’s tormentor without any holding back, leaving fans to watch a truly glorious fight. And after watching the battle a few times, it seems fans are ready to crossover the spat with a very famous hero.

You know, the one they call the Caped Baldy? Izuku did give off some serious One-Punch Man vibes in episode 76, and fans jumped on the opportunity to point it out.

If you head over to social media, the reactions are hard to ignore. Reddit was quickly filled with My Hero Academia praise as soon as the episode aired. Then, viewers were quick to point out the similarities between Izuku and Saitama which added up quickly.

After all, 100% Full Cowling was a true sight to see. It saw Izuku power up with an aura all of his own. Fans carried on by comparing Saitama’s red cape to the one Izuku wears but it is really just Eri clinging to his back. Now, fans are curious whether Izuku has been wearing a wig this whole time. No one has ever seen these heroes in the same room, so a select few fans have yet to be convinced they’re not the same person.

Obviously, these silly jokes are just that, but the comparison speaks volumes. While the latest season of One-Punch Man bombed with fans, its first season remains a favorite. It featured some dynamic animation worthy of any film, and My Hero Academia did much the same with this fight. So if Saitama and Izuku ever do want to team up, fans can only imagine how destructive their combined power would be.

