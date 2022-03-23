My Hero Academia Cosplay Unleashes Dabi’s Punk Aesthetic

My Hero Academia put the League of Villains on a pedestal long ago, but when it comes to favorites, it is hard to outdo Dabi. The fiery character has a legion of fans backing him, and the manga loves to give Dabi the spotlight whenever possible. From his Quirk to his clothes, the character knows how to make an impression, and one fan is taking that to the next level with their gender-bent take on the villain.

The look comes from Instagram user born2burn_ as you can see below. Their profile features a number of top-tier looks inspired by the Cremation villain, but their gender-bent pieces are going viral for all the right reasons.

As you can see in the clip above, the My Hero Academia cosplay brings out Dabi’s aggressive side, and honestly? Who can blame them? If you were raised by Endeavor, well – you might act the same.

This gender-bent look gives Dabi long wavy locks that match his black roots. Of course, the character’s burns are brought to life with body paint, and the texture in this piece is spot on. This look even nails Dabi’s piercings, and of course, she’s rocking black nails to boot.

As you can imagine, My Hero Academia fans are loving this interpretation of Dabi, and many have wondered what the Todoroki house would have been like with another daughter around. Fuyumi carried a lot on her shoulders as Endeavor’s only girl, and once her mother was gone, she took up her matronly role. A gender-bent Dabi would have shaken things up in the household, that’s for sure. But knowing Endeavor, it is safe to say Dabi would’ve ended up estranged from heroics no matter what.

What do you think of this genderbent take on Dabi? Which other characters should this cosplayer tackle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.