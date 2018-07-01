‘My Hero Academia’ Finally Addresses Its Mysterious Traitor

You might think everything is as it seems with My Hero Academia, but that is far from the truth. The series has its own secrets to carry, and one of them was finally addressed in the anime’s latest episode. After all, there is a leak going down at UA Academy, and it is up to one smart mouse to pin down the mole.

So, if you think you know the traitor lurking within the school, you should probably send Principal Nezu a message. Like, ASAP.

For those caught up with My Hero Academia, you will know season three took a big step in outing the mole at UA Academy. The long-hidden traitor has been a point of concern for the heralded school, and its principal has a way to smoke the figure out. Not long ago, all of the students attending UA Academy were asked to move on-campus to protect them from the growing threat of villains following All Might’s forced retirement. However, the move had an ulterior motive that only Nezu knew about.

“The dorm system we’ve put in place isn’t just to ensure the students’ safety. It is also to determine the threat we have still not taken care of — the leak,” the principal tells himself while overlooking the new dorms from his office.

“In order to overcome the unease that has been in the air for a long time, we will avoid doing a public investigation and search behind-the-scenes. It pains me to suspect not just the teachers but also the students. But, in the position I’m in, I have no choice.”

Of course, fans can only take a guess as to who the traitor is at this point. My Hero Academia has been tight-lipped on the subject, but there’s one thing for sure. There is no way Principal Nezu is going to be happy about the results of his investigation no matter how they turn out.

