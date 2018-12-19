‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Play Reveals First Poster

My Hero Academia is living big these days as one of anime’s top titles. The shonen series has amassed a loyal fanbase the world over, and it seems Izuku Midoriya is ready to check out a new challenge. After all, the boy is about to jump from the world of anime into live-action, and fans just got a first-look at the transfer.

So, if you are ready to see Class 1-A in all their real world glory, then you’re time has come.

Recently, fans on social media began buzzing when scans revealed the first key visual for My Hero Academia‘s stage play. The live-action venture was announced earlier this year, marking the first stage production for Kohei Horikoshi’s series. Now, the poster has revealed its massive cast in character, and fans have lots to say about the ambitious play.

As you can see above, My Hero Academia: The Ultra Stage has Izuku front and center. The live-action design is an exact replica of Horikoshi created years ago, leaving Izuku as one of the play’s best-looking adaptations. Other heroes like Bakugo Katsuki and Asui Tsuyu rank high on the list of most adaptable heroes, but fans agree most of the characters look good. Even a misshapen wig isn’t enough to bring down Uraraka Ochaco, and Minoru Mineta appears to look better in live-action than he does animated.

For those curious about the play, it is slated to go live in Japan next year. A full cast list has been released for My Hero Academia: The Ultra Stage, and you can read up on the talent below:

Midoriya – Tamura Shin

Todoroki – Kitamura Ryou

Bakugo – Kobayashi Ryota

Ochako – Takeuchi Yume

Iida – Ino Hiroki

Tsuyu – Noguchi Mao

Kirishima – Tanaka Naoki

Denki – Sato Yugo

Mineta – Okuo NagatoShigaraki – Raita

Endeavor – Ueda Yuusuke

Skinny All Might – Hayashi Tsuyoshi

Eraserhead – Seto Yuusuke

Tokoyami – Matsubara Rin

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.