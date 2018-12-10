‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Major All For One Teaser

My Hero Academia is keeping fans on their toes with its latest arc, and the manga is looking to speed things up. After all, the series put out its newest chapter this week, and My Hero Academia got fans going with a big All For One teaser.

This week, Shueisha released its next chapter of My Hero Academia, and the series had fans gaping when the update wrapped. The latest chapter began with Classes 1-A and 1-B continuing their joint training, but it ended with a visit to Tartarus. After all, something is up with All For One, and it seems the villain is plotting some sort of comeback.

The chapter pays visit to the jailed baddie as a group of guards watch him from a surveillance room. As it turns out, All For One has been getting chatty, and it isn’t sitting well with his handlers.

“We really need to determine as soon as possible what his sentence and punishment should be,” one guard says as the baddie monologues on.

When fans are shown All For One directly, the restrained villain is going on about the difference between killers and heroes. To him, the villain finds killing a million makes a hero, and the baddie even alludes to his approval of the Hero Killer Stain. However, the most concerning note comes when All For One is given a close up.

“Ah, I’m sorry for inconveniencing you. You see, such nostalgic feelings throb within me,” the baddie says before grinning. As it turns out, All For One says he’s able to hear the voice of his younger brother who founded One For All, and his twisted grin has readers fearing Tartarus is about to have its most dangerous prisoner escape.

