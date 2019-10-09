My Hero Academia Reveals Alarming New Details About One Student

My Hero Academia fans like a good mystery, and there is one they’ve been trying to figure out for awhile now. Ever since the League of Villains first infiltrated UA Academy, the teachers have suspected there’s a traitor in their midst, but there’s no credible suspects. Time and again, fans have come up with theories as to who the culprit is, and a brand-new detail has readers eyeing a certain Class 1-B characters.

Recently, Japan saw a brand-new My Hero Academia book go on sale, and it features analyses of your favorite heroes. The guide goes over lots of the heroes and baddies who’ve been introduced so far, and Monoma had a very interesting detail attached to his bio.

According to translator aitaikimochi, the book describes Monoma as a person who strongly dislikes Class A.

“He would even occasionally go to Class A’s dormitory just to throw a few sarcastic remarks at them and then return home. He’s mischievous.”

Of course, it isn’t hard to imagine Monoma disliking Class A. He is never someone to cheer for the gang, and he’s always given its heroes a hard time. It is clear Monoma as an inferiority complex compared to the other class, and he isn’t afraid to take it out on them. However, he has never so blatantly said he strongly dislikes the group, so fans wonder whether or not his animosity could push him to become a traitor.

There are other suspects currently ranking within the school outside of Monoma, and they happen to be from Class A. The longest-running theory involves Aoyama, but recent chapters have made fans question Kaminari over his possible traitor status.

