‘My Hero Academia’ Gives Update On Shinso’s Hero Course Odds

My Hero Academia fans know what they want, and what they want is for Shinso to become a Pro Hero. The boy endeared fans some time ago when he stepped up during UA Academy’s Sport Festival. Now, the school is updating fans on how the boy is doing, and things are looking good for the team.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out its latest chapter, and it was there fans checked in on Shinso. The manga’s current arc has delved into a joint training exercise held between Classes 1-A and 1-B, but Shinso has asked to join in. The exercise will be evaluated especially for Shinso to see if he can transfer to the Hero Course, and Eraserhead had the following to say about the boy’s chances.

“Preparing as much as he could in order to take this test, which determines whether or not he enters the Hero Class… He demonstrated he was more than capable in the first round but will he be able to take the upper hand again,” the Pro Hero admitted.

“Class A has quite a strong team this time around. I hope he does well.”

With Eraserhead watching over Shinso, the boy has one more fight to impress the teachers watching him. Not only is Vlad around to check on Class 1-B, but Midnight and All Might have come to see how things are going. Shinso has one more fight to prove he’s got what it takes to be a hero, and it seems his first match-up bodes well for his future. Now, the boy has to face off with Izuku once more in this final training skirmish, and fans are eager to see how their re-match will go.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.