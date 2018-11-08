‘My Hero Academia’ Sets Up A Major Shoto Todoroki Reveal

My Hero Academia is pacing through its latest arc, and fans have found themselves way more focused on Shoto Todoroki can usual. While Izuku Midoriya takes a short break, the other boy has come into the spotlight, and My Hero Academia just set up Shoto for a big reveal.

For those caught up with My Hero Academia, they will know Shoto is in quite the predicament right now. The boy is taking part in joint training with Classes 1-A and 1-B, but his team’s match is going south fast. Pitted against Tetsutetsu, Shoto is struggling to even land a hit on the other steely boy, and the stress has brought up a telling flashback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the chapter’s final pages, Shoto finds himself desperate to push back his opponent, and he looks back on his childhood during a time when Endeavor wanted to teach him a dangerous move.

“I don’t like it, mom. I don’t want to become like dad,” a young Shoto can be seen telling his mother, and the scene shifts to Endeavor soon enough.

“Be aware of it. You possess powers stronger than anyone else,” the Pro Hero is seen scolding Shoto.

The final panel shows Shoto wrestling with himself as he questions why these memories are coming to him now, and the chapter’s end tagline drops an ominous tease about the boy.

“Overcome it,” the chapter leaves off. “Release it.”

My Hero Academia‘s recent chapters have been leading up to a big reveal for Shoto, and it seems it will have to do with a dangerous technique. In a previous release, Endeavor was seen wanting to warn his son to not use the move, and Shoto experienced a flashback just before his team match began which teased this move. Now, it seems My Hero Academia is about to reveal the power, and readers feel confident it isn’t going to work out well for Shoto when all is said and done.

So, what do you think this arc has in store next for Shoto? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.