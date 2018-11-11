‘My Hero Academia’ Sets Up A Major Vigilante’s Return

My Hero Academia is all about Pro Heroes and doing things the proper way, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the series lives up to those rules. Like it or not, vigilantes crop up in a superhero society, and the franchise just set up the return for a rather big one this week.

Not long ago, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes put up its new chapter, and it was there fans were teased with an important comeback. At long last, Knuckleduster swept back into the spin-off, but he’s got a long way to go before he’s back on Koichi’s team.

The whole aside takes place after a monstrous baddie known as Octoid is taken down by another mysterious villain. The speedster is able to take down the drug-loving octopus, but things go downhill when Octoid makes the stranger angry. In a fit of rage, the quick villain lays into Octoid and reveals he sees himself as a successor to Knuckleduster.

“See this scar here? I did this myself to match someone I really respect,” the unnamed baddie tells Octoid. “It’s a way to give me a little character and to mark me as their successor.”

After the man reveals the story behind his scar, the manga differs to a panel of Knuckleduster. The spin-off also shows fans how deadly this new villain really is, and it has got readers on edge for their favorite vigilante’s return. If this new villain has something to prove to Knuckleduster, then the surly legend will have to show up, and fans will be all the more happy for it.

It has been quite some time since My Hero Academia: Vigilantes checked in on the fellow after all. Knuckleduster acted as a sort of mentor to Koichi as they hunted down users of Trigger, a drug used to enhanced the quirks of villains. However, after the man managed to save his daughter, Knuckleduster has yet to return to his old vigilante ways. But, if all goes as planned, something about this whacked-out speedster will push the older man back into action.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.