‘My Hero Academia’ Releasing Plus Ultra Phone Case, Wallet Collection

My Hero Academia has become a brand-new anime to millions, and companies are ready to keep fans fed. Not only is the series thriving with its manga and anime, but there is ample merchandise to be found for the franchise. And, soon, fans will be able to take Pro Heroes on the go with them.

If you need some help keeping your phone and money safe, then it may be time you invested in a My Hero Academia holder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to Super Groupies, the Japanese company will soon help anime fans keep their belongings safe from rogue villains. The company plans to release My Hero Academia wallets and flip-cases for iPhones.

Super Groupies will be coming out with Boku No Hero Academia themed wallets and iPhone flip cases made in the themes of Deku, Bakugou, and Todoroki! The iPhone cases fit iPhone 6S/7/8 sizes!

Release Date: December 2018//t.co/XHOotskGFv pic.twitter.com/RKYxr57aYF — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) August 21, 2018

As you can see above, three fan-favorite heroes will be represented in the line. Of course, Izuku Midoriya will get his own forest green items, but he will be joined by two classmates. Bakugo Katsuki and Shoto Todoroki will also get wallets and cases of their own.

Fans should note these cases are made for iPhone users, and they will fit a variety of models. The flip cases are soft to the touch and will house iPhone 6S, 7, and 8. As of right now, the collection is set to go on sale starting December 2018.

If you want to order the items, you can go through Super Groupies are second-hand retailers such as Aitaikuji. You can check out the pre-order collection and decide which of these Pro Hero pieces you’re willing to splurge on.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Which one of these items would you add to your Pro Hero collection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!