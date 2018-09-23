‘My Hero Academia’ Sparks Debate Over Mirio’s Anime Debut

My Hero Academia has had few growing pains since its anime got underway, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t targeted with critiques. The shonen title may be popular, but it seems one long-awaited debut has got some fans feeling a bad way.

Just, don’t blame Mirio for the ordeal. He’s still a best boy that the fandom will fight hard to protect.

Over the weekend, My Hero Academia shared its latest episode of season three, and it introduced several major characters for season four. Not only was the anime’s new villain introduced, but fans got to meet the Big 3 at U.A. Academy. Of course, this meant Mirio Togata finally showed up on screen, but his debut has stirred a bit of controversy.

I love Mirio’s VA. It’s perfect for his character, and the music for this scene is one of my favorite tracks pic.twitter.com/9TH2a6Ky7c — Sawyie (@Sawyer_Kun) September 22, 2018

As you can see below, sects of the anime fandom are going to bat over whether Mirio lives up to his manga design. The fan-favorite character rose to fame through Kohei Horikoshi’s manga, giving fans a specific interpretation of his looks. Now, Studio Bones has brought the high schooler to life, and some fans aren’t happy with how bulky the hero is.

Also, it seems Mirio’s eye color has been called into question. Many wanted his eyes to stay black as it is shown in the manga, but so far, the anime has shown them to be navy.

While some are sticking up for their critiques, others are asking for patience. Mirio has made his debut, but he hasn’t dipped into his full arc for season four. When it is time for Mirio to become a lead, fans are convinced Studio Bones will clean up the boy’s look, and many admit they are totally fine with how Mirio looks as is.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Clapping Back for Mirio

And Mirio? He looks absolutely fine. Ya’ll are so dramatic in this community holy shit.



I’m thinking “Yeah we about to all be hype and happy to see these Season 4 characters early”



and of course I wake up to people crying and complaining and whining. yA’ll MIGHT be trash. — Pineapple (@VocalPineapple) September 22, 2018

Cruel?

mirio can’t be quirkless AND ugly in the anime that’s just cruel — shianna (@todorokify) September 21, 2018

Don’t Doubt Bones

Some people are genuinely upset about Mirio and Overhauls anime designs to the point where their directly insulting studio bones. Are people forgetting what a near perfect job Bones have done of adapting bnha so far? — ayla✨ (@_Ayla_Jay_) September 22, 2018

Bully-Free Zone!

mirio is adorable why did you all have to bully him 🙁 pic.twitter.com/zrbmX2vTXs — starlight✨? (@starryrayla) September 22, 2018

Compare and Contrast

chisaki and mirio sweeties, im so sorry pic.twitter.com/qty92KcwQ1 — rory (@bakagos) September 22, 2018

How Can You Not?

anime-only’s if you seriously don’t already love mirio togata after this scene i feel sorry for you pic.twitter.com/vl0dFoKB3A — Wong On A String (@RedRiotVEVO) September 22, 2018

Where Do You Stand?

y’all: anime mirio is cute y’all are just mean

anime mirio: pic.twitter.com/6OJ4TjLYG6 — danny (@bakguous) September 22, 2018

