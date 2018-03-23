‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Will Feature An All Might Surprise

The third season of My Hero Academia is poised to premiere in a little under three weeks, so fans have been on edge waiting to see if any new info would emerge. Luckily, these prayers were answered.

The first My Hero Academia movie is releasing this Summer, and along with confirming a release date and new tagline, the movie also confirmed a fresh new look at All Might.

My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes will release on August 3rd 2018. Tagline reads: “Who Is Your Hero” with a prime All Might featured. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 22, 2018

Although both the manga and anime series have teased different looks at a young All Might (with the manga even teasing a look at All Might when he was wearing a full suit of armor), the film is promising an All Might in his “prime,” according to Twitter user @YonkouProd.

The idea of an All Might in his prime certainly is an intriguing one given how the series has teased a full look in the past. Fans have seen All Might as his strongest, but only in brief moments before his injury takes a toll on him. Even in flashbacks to his training with Gran Torino have only provided an All Might who was enrolled in UA Academy or when Midoriya was watching a brief video on YouTube.

Surely series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been waiting to reveal All Might’s design in his prime, so it will definitely be a scene worth seeking out the movie for. Hopefully it’s not something that is saved for the full release and fans get a look at it before hand.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes is set to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

The third season of the series is, for sure, set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.