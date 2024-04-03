My Hero Academia Art Pitches Shigaraki's Darkest Spin Off

It should come as no surprise that Shigaraki is playing a major role in the final arc of My Hero Academia, as the inheritor of All For One is looking to change the future of Hero Society forever. Seeking to create a world that sees professional heroes destroyed and taking on a "might makes right" mentality, the grandson of Nana Shimura might be impossible to redeem. While a villainous spin-off hasn't officially been confirmed, that hasn't stopped one anime fan from imagining what a series focusing on Shigaraki might look like.

Shigaraki first hit the scene of My Hero Academia, wearing several disembodied hands on his person. In a grizzly scene, it was later revealed that many of the hands were from his family, who he had inadvertently killed as a child thanks to the introduction of his Quirk. Having the ability to decay anything that he touched, Shigaraki has been able to improve his skills and come into his own by taking over the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains. The seventh season of the anime adaptation is set to arrive this May and will see Shigaraki working to create the final big fight between UA Academy and his villainous hordes.

A Shigaraki Spin-Off As Dark As The Villain Himself

One fan artist has taken the opportunity to imagine what a "My Villain Academia" spin-off might look like by creating a poster of their own focusing on the decaying villain. It might be impossible to redeem Shigaraki in the finale of My Hero Academia, but that isn't stopping Deku from making an attempt. When the superhero shonen series does end, perhaps that will open the floodgates for future spin-offs focusing on characters who aren't a part of UA Academy's roster.

When season seven of My Hero Academia returns, expect Shigaraki to be front and center in the opening installments. The decaying villain will be fighting against North America's top hero, Star And Stripe, looking to add her all-powerful Quirk to his All For One roster of powers. While manga readers might know how this battle ends, it will be one of the biggest fights in the anime's history all the same.

Do you want to see an official spin-off focusing on Shigaraki and/or the villains of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.