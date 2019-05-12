My Hero Academia Fan Crafts Custom Nike Sneakers for Kirishima

My Hero Academia fans are down to celebrate Class 1-A in all sorts of ways, but some have become more popular than others. Over on Reddit, one fan has made a name for themselves making custom Nike designs for the students, and their design for Kirishima is — well — totally manly.

Not long ago, a user on Reddit known as Captain Durango posted their custom sneaker design inspired by the second-coming of Red Riot.

As you can see below, the artwork incorporates all the best colors found in Kirishima’s hero costume. The shoes are based on the Nike Air Preso model, and they are colored in black and dark red.

With a red swoop near the sole, the sleek shoes look like they were made for Kirishima — and they were. However, these customs shoes would set the boy back a solid $140, but the Nike kicks are fresh enough to justify the cost. Now, it is just a matter of whether or not Kirishima would bust the shoes in battle.

Well, that or whether they could survive Bakugo. The hotheaded student is free-handed with explosions, and it wouldn’t take much to toast these shoes…

