My Hero Academia Cut Several Mirio Scenes from Latest Episode

My Hero Academia has had a big year. After a long wait, season four made its TV debut a little over a month ago before it was joined by a film. With the manga moving quickly through its on-going arc, fans have a lot to look forward to these days. But for all of you Mirio fans, you may have walked away from the anime’s most recent episode with a bit of disappointment.

After all, the latest episode did cut out a fair few scenes from the manga. My Hero Academia finished the Overhaul arc some time ago in print, and it was there readers fell in love with Mirio. Now, those watching the anime were hoping their favorite bits of the manga would be animated, but not all of the scenes were.

For those who do not remember, the manga had some extensive Mirio flashbacks in the chapter where he fought Overhaul for the final time. Just before the boy was hit with the quirk-erasing bullet, Mirio looked back on his childhood and his very first days at school. Time and again, Mirio was knocked down by his quirk, but he did not let those blocks stop him.

As you can see above, all of these manga moments did not make it into the episode which adapted the Mirio chapter in question. Some fans were left stunned by the oversight with a few calling out My Hero Academia season four for its shoddy pacing. As for others, they said they understood why the flashbacks were cut out. To keep the action ramped up, the cut was needed to push momentum forward for Mirio. Sure, the manga had room for a throwback, but the anime had other goals in mind with this battle. And in the end, it is up to fans to decide if the manga or anime did Mirio the best.

