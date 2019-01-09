‘My Hero Academia’ Fan Shares Bakugo’s Best Possible Hero Codename

My Hero Academia has given its aspiring Pro Heroes a hard time at times, and no one is immune to such a treatment. Guys like Izuku Midoriya have taken their licks, but Bakugo Katsuki has gotten a few good hits along the way. However, it seems the explosive boy has one thing going for him at least, and it has to do with his yet-chosen hero name.

Over on Reddit, fans were enlightened to a part of the My Hero Academia fandom they might not have known about. A user Canadakeroro took the time to break down the story behind Bakugo’s head-canon codename that first popped up in Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fun fact, Bakugou actually has an unofficial hero name among Japanese fandom, which is 爆心地 (Bakushinchi). It means “the center of an explosion”, in English it can be translated as either Ground Zero or Hypocenter,” the fan explained.

According to the report, the creator of My Hero Academia considered giving the name to Bakugo in canon, but he chose to back away from the title. As of right now, the fiery boy has yet to land on a hero codename, but that is not due to lacking interest. Bakugo has tried to get a hero name approved by his teachers, but his first go at the task didn’t go over that well.

With Eraserhead taking a nap, Class 1-A chose their hero names before season three aired, and Midnight was tasked with looking over them. Characters like Tsuyu were able to land on a name real quick, but it took Iida and others a bit longer. Bakugo was able to pin his top name down very easily, but to the surprise of absolutely no one, Midnight shot down the teenager’s codename of King Explosion Murder.

So, could you get behind this fan-favorite codename? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.