My Hero Academia Artist Turns Winnie the Pooh Into a Buff Hero

My Hero Academia is living its best life right now, and the team behind the series is enjoying the ride. Creator Kohei Horikoshi is keeping himself busy with the manga while season five near the end of its first arc. Of course, all of his assistants are pitching in, and one of them has gifted fans with a true sight over on Twitter.

As you can see below, Yoshinori Noguchi decided it was time to give fans something they'll never unsee... and honestly? I don't think I want to unsee it. Horikoshi's assistant posted a sketch they did of Winnie the Pooh, but they turned the Disney bear into an ultra buff stud. Plus Ultra!

The quick sketch was done to share Noguchi's desire for Yakiniku as Pooh can be seen cooking the food. We hope the My Hero Academia artist ended up getting their food, but we doubt Pooh was able to deliver it. He seems late for a gym appointment, and this sketch proves Pooh never misses arm day.

Of course, the fun sketch is nothing but that, but it has My Hero Academia fans cracking up online. A good few are trying to turn Pooh into a pro hero, and we cannot blame their initiative. The Disney bear has a lot going on for him, and his ability to consume gallons of honey is like a quirk in itself.

Hopefully, Noguchi will continue this alternate universe, so it'd be good to check them out on Twitter. As for My Hero Academia, it has enough going on barring Pooh's debut. The anime is just about done with its Joint Training arc for one. The manga is even more hectic with its take on Izuku's battle with Lady Nagant, but we'll keep our fingers crossed for this Disney crossover.

