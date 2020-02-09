My Hero Academia Hints at One Student’s Dark Side

My Hero Academia is not the kind of series that spells out its secrets. For quite some time, fans have been left to wonder who might be the long-rumored traitor hiding amongst UA Academy. The search began not long after the League of Villains infiltrated the school, but there’s been no updates on the baddie’s identity just yet. But thanks to a recent episode of My Hero Academia, fans feel like they have sussed out some new info about the traitor…

And to everyone’s shock, the person could be Aoyama.

Not long ago, My Hero Academia focused on the hero when Aoyama began scaring Deku at school. After thrusting some cheese at the boy, Aoyama went on to scare Izuku to death when he stalked the boy in his dormitory. Sneaking onto the balcony, Aoyama left a vague message telling Izuku he knows something, but the extravagant boy brushed off any concerns Izuku had in a later conversation.

Still, the anime does show Aoyama acting rather suspicious about the whole thing, and fans are not sure how to take in the information. For a long time, readers of the manga have kept Aoyama high on their potential suspects list. My Hero Academia would certainly shock everyone if Aoyama turned out to be the traitor, but he is not the only one who has been added to the list. Even guys like Kaminari have been suspected of being the traitor, but it seems fans will have to wait for an identity reveal a bit longer.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.