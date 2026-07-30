A Shonen Jump Series is Coming to an End Right After Its Anime Debut

While Weekly Shonen Jump has created some of anime’s most legendary franchises, some of which are still releasing new chapters to this day, this fact doesn’t mean that every series will run in perpetuity. Most recently, there have been several manga stories that have ended, either due to a lack of interest from readers or the creators of said series feeling that the time was right to end their works. Unfortunately, the time has come once again to bid farewell to another Shonen Jump entry, with this manga story recently releasing an anime adaptation from Production I.G.

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Eren The Southpaw, ironically enough, first got its start outside of the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, first appearing as a webcomic in 2016. Following the success of the series, Shonen Jump decided to pick up the series as a manga, with creator Kappi coming along for the ride in creating this remake. The story of Eren The Southpaw focuses on the tale of Koichi Asakura and Eren Yamagishi, two artists who specialize in different parts of the medium. While not focusing on world-ending battles, the Shonen Jump series follows an interesting story of two creators who find themselves in competition with one another that pushes forward their respective creativity. The series will end with its 220th chapter on August 12th next month as Kappi weaves a conclusion for Eren and Koichi’s world.

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The Wild Story of The Southpaw

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As of the writing of this article, Eren The Southpaw’s anime adaptation has not been confirmed for a second season, despite the first season ending earlier this month. In a recent report, creator Kappi had revealed that he put everything on the line by personally investing in the anime. The manga artist went so far as to say, in a recent video, that should the Production I.G. adaptation fail, he would go bankrupt. You can watch the explanation by clicking here, and fingers crossed that the anime will have the opportunity to have a long tenure on the screen, considering how much material there is left to adapt from the manga.

Ironically enough, the anime series isn’t the first time that Eren the Southpaw hit the small screen. In 2019, years before Production I.G. took a crack at this artistic world, a live-action television drama arrived in Japan. The live-action series only received ten episodes, and there hasn’t been any word on this adaptation making a comeback for a second season. Even if this is the end of the shonen franchise with the upcoming final manga chapter, the legacy left by this artistic franchise is sure to remain for quite some time to come, second season or not.

Via Shonen Jump News