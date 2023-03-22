My Hero Academia Artist Celebrates Japan's Baseball Win in New Sketch

My Hero Academia hasn't given its young superheroes much of a chance to revel in extracurricular activities in either its anime or manga recently. With Shigaraki and All For One attempting to change the course of Hero Society's future, the students of Class 1-A are fighting for a world in which they can not only smile but go back to being kids learning to become the world's newest crime fighters. Now, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has placed an adult hero into the outfit of a baseball player in hopes of happier days.

My Hero Academia characters did recently have the opportunity to play a quick game of baseball thanks in part to an OVA special titled, "My Hero Academia – Hero League Baseball". Currently, you can catch this special episode streaming on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service describing the scrimmage as such, "HLB stands for "Hero League of Baseball" – it is a baseball league founded by pro-heroes who love baseball! It's game day! The last game of HLB championship is between Gang Orca and Shishido's two rival agencies. They form a team ("Orcas" and "Lionels") to compete. In the world of HLB, there is no rule – using their quirks is of course accepted. However, just when the game is about to finish, they are interrupted by a villain. Who will be the winner of HLB!?"

My Baseball Academia

An assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi, NStime23, hasn't been shy about sharing their love of the rabbit hero Mirko. In the past, the artist has shared Mirko sporting a number of different outfits, and often seeing the rabbit hero teaming up with other crime fighters in the series. With My Hero Academia Season 6 putting Mirko through the wringer, but should the anime adaptation receive a seventh season, we'll most likely see her big return.

The My Hero Academia manga has taken a bit of a hiatus thanks to Horikoshi's personal health, but the final arc is currently underway which is being promoted as the last battle for Class 1-A. While a few battles have ended as Class 1-A clashes with the full forces of All For One, there are even more that are threatening to tear apart UA Academy and Hero Society at large. Horikoshi hasn't stated whether he will return to UA Academy in the future, though there are plenty of shonen fans crossing their fingers that we might see Deku, Bakugo, and their classmates as adults.