My Hero Academia Artist Pairs Tokoyami With Mirko in New Sketch

My Hero Academia's sixth season has united the students of Class 1-A and the professional heroes of Hero Society, with Mirko the rabbit hero potentially taking the crown of the MVP for the Paranormal Liberation War. With UA Academy's young heroes also having their moment in the spotlight, the dark hero known as Tokoyami came in the clutch for his mentor Hawks, with a familiar artist on the Shonen series sharing a team-up that we have yet to see in either the anime adaptation or the manga.

It's hard to argue that Mirko gave her all during this latest season of My Hero Academia, losing limbs in her fight against the High-End Nomu that were spawned from the mad scientist Dr. Garaki. While Mirko was able to deliver a blow to Shigaraki, she was unable to fully stop the process of the young villain receiving All For One's Quirk, though the grandson of Nana Shimura was ultimately only able to acquire seventy-five percent of his mentor's full power. While Mirko might be out of the current Paranormal Liberation War in the anime, she's made some major waves in the manga that is currently focusing on the franchise's Final Arc.

Mirko Hero Academia

Shota Noguchi, an assistant to Kohei Horikoshi, took the opportunity to share a team-up that we have yet to see in My Hero Academia proper, and with the last storyline taking place in the manga, the clock is ticking to see the rabbit hero teaming up with the most bird-like student in Class 1-A:

If you want to learn more about Mirko, the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, took the opportunity to show readers the past of the UA Academy universe, giving us a look at a teenage Mirko who entered an underground fighting arena to test her skills. At present, this spin-off hasn't been announced for an anime adaptation of its own, but with over one hundred chapters to its name and some arcs giving much more insight into Kohei Horikoshi's universe, it could certainly give Shonen fans a few seasons were it to hit the small screen.

Do you think we'll see Mirko and Tokoyami team up before My Hero Academia's finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.