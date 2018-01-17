‘My Hero Academia’ Meets ‘Avengers’ In This Stunning Mash-Up

It is a match made in anime heaven. What do you get when you combine film’s most famous superhero franchise with anime’s top contender? Well, you get one insanely detailed My Hero Academia and Avengers crossover.

Over on Youtube, anime fans began buzzing when a recent video appeared tying the two franchises together. A fan-trailer took the cuts and dialogue of the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer and put it to My Hero Academia. As you can see above, the reel will have you begging Marvel and Toho for an actual mash-up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip begins with montage scenes of UA Academy’s top class. The kids of Class 1-A are shown in costume as they face down a mysterious threat, and the whole scene becomes more ominous as the Avengers give their somber dialogue.

Sadly, there is no villain in My Hero Academia who lives up to Thanos just yet, but the League of Villains does try. Guys like Shigaraki appear to hassle the students, but things get in the way when Captain America step in.

Oh, wait – not him. All Might. Yeah, that’s the hero.

The fan-trailer does an impeccable job syncing My Hero Academia clips with the dialogue of Avengers. The clip even times its sound effects perfectly, but it is really hard to beat how the video ends.

Rather than with Thor, the trailer ends with a close-up for Present Mic and Eraserhead as the duo ask who some newcomers are. Fans can then laugh when they realize this crossover’s anime mash-up will come courtesy of One Punch Man as Saitama and Genos show up ready to aid Izuku’s crew.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Do you want this crossover to go down in canon one day? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!