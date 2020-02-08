My Hero Academia Shows Just How Much Bakugo Has Grown

My Hero Academia‘s all about how Izuku Midoriya eventually becomes the number one hero, but someone who’s been a crucial part of every step of the way has been his heated rival, Katsuki Bakugo. But while the two have had a fierce hatred for one another (even if Midoriya himself didn’t realize it), the dynamic between the two dramatically shifted towards the end of the third season. After Bakugo failed the Hero License Exam and took his frustration out on Midoriya soon afterward, he seemed to have leveled out as he comes to terms with his own shortcomings.

Following weeks of self reflection brought on by Midoriya and rest of Class 1-A going out into the world while he and Shoto Todoroki have to take remedial courses, the latest episode of the series showed a great example of just how much Bakugo had grown over the course of the fourth season while we were watching Izuku Midoriya’s fights against Overhaul.

Episode 80 of the series rounds out the Remedial Course subarc of the fourth season as Bakugo and company have to somehow win over a group of rowdy kids. But it’s Bakugo who figures out the best way to appeal to them without fighting. He discovers that fighting them will only make things worse, and losing to them would only make them think more highly of themselves, so he wanted them to figure out a way to display all of their quirks in a cool way.

Once Todoroki, Yoarashi, and Camie all work together to form a cool ice slide with all of the children’s quirks, Bakugo goes up to the kid’s leader and tells him the following, “If you keep looking down on everyone, then you won’t notice your own weaknesses.” Bakugo himself shrugs off the advice, but the kid (and the audience) knows he’s speaking from experience.

Bakugo was served a hearty slice of humble pie in the third season, so he’s been going through some major growing pains as he comes to his own conclusions about everything that has happened to him. He figured out that he’s overlooked his own shortcomings as a result of his own thought processes, so now he’s setting things straight by looking at his peers (and Midoriya) in a much better light.

What do you think of Bakugo's growth so far? Think we should've seen more of it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!