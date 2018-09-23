‘My Hero Academia’ Finally Debuts the Big Three

Now that My Hero Academia‘s Hero License Exam has ended, it’s time for Midoriya and the others to learn just what they’ll do now that they have their Provisional Hero Licenses.

To get them properly prepared for just how different their work studies will be, Aizawa enlists the help of the three top students in U.A. High School, affectionately referred to as “The Big Three.”

The Big Three are three third-year students who Aizawa says stand on the top of U.A. High School. Although not much is revealed about them just yet, one of them already has made a major impression. On top of his quirky design (and Popeye-esque face), one of them, Mirio, has revealed a strange quirk that allowed him to phase into walls and the floor.

He briefly introduced himself to Midoriya, scaring Midoriya while he was taking out the trash, and says that Midoriya will find out who he is soon enough. Then it’s revealed he’s a member of this Big Three, but not much else other than that is revealed before the episode ends.

Aizawa wants Class 1-A to realize just how much more intense their work studies will be, since they’ll be in the real hero world, from their original internships, so it’s inferred that the Big Three each have an enormous amount of strength as well since they’re being brought in as examples of how to deal with the extracurricular studies.

The three of them all have striking designs in their own right, and the voice cast for the three has been confirmed as well. Tarusuke Shingaki will portray Mirio Togata, Kiyono Yasuno will voice Nejire Hado (who fans see excitedly talking to Mirio earlier in the episode), and Yuuto Uemua will play Tamaki Amajiki (the cool and silent third member). Fans will see an example of their strength soon enough as the final episode of the third season teases a major clash with Mirio, too. It’s not just a fancy title given to them.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.