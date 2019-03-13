Business Goes Viral for Channeling ‘My Hero Academia’ in Promo

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is one of the most popular action series out today, and fans have noticed it appear in the strangest of places. One business is now going viral over its recent accidental My Hero Academia shout out too.

Spotted by @JessJMcCallum on Twitter, one company’s ad brings on the My Hero Academia references for telling potential customers to call “1-800-MY-HERO.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

…WATASHI GA KITA!! 💪✨ pic.twitter.com/Dq26l9p4Zx — J E S S I C A ・ J A N E ≫ MadFest Sydney (@JessJMcCallum) March 10, 2019

The company Service Heroes in Sydney, Australia channels a heroic image when advertising its services. While there seems to be a snuck in All Might serving as the company mascot, unfortunately that’s not the case as @JessJMcCallum noted how they were inspired to craft the image due to the company’s advertising. So while it’s not a direct reference to the series, fans are starting to see My Hero Academia everywhere.

It’s hard to blame fans for this eagerness to see more of My Hero Academia as they are currently waiting for the anime adaptation of the series to debut this October. The fourth season of the series is one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019, and fans have been waiting for the fourth season to follow up on some major cliffhangers.

The third season left a lot of plot threads hanging in the air, and fans are anxious to see more of the many newly introduced characters in action. The final episodes of the third season saw the debut of U.A.’s Big 3, new villain Overhaul, and pro hero Sir Nighteye, and each of these characters play a major role in the arc to come.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!