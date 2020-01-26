My Hero Academia Finally Brings Back Camie, Yoarashi

My Hero Academia‘s third season involved the Hero License Exam, an intense set of challenges resulting in the majority of Class 1-A getting their Provisional Hero Licenses. While Izuku Midoriya and the others have used these licenses and gone into their most intense bout of work studies yet, the latest episode of the series revealed what Bakugo and Todoroki have been up to. After failing to get their licenses with the rest of the class, the two of them have been attending supplemental classes for the chance to retake the exam in the future.

But with the newest episode also teasing that they’ll be going up against their toughest lesson yet, Episode 78 of the series also sees the surprise return of Shiketsu High School students Camie Utsushimi, Inasa Yoarashi, and Seiji Shishikura. Because they too failed the exam, they’ll be working with Bakugo and Todoroki on the next test.

While the majority of the back half of Season 4 will cover My Hero Academia‘s Culture Festival arc, before it officially begins there’s actually a smaller sub arc before that major arc begins. This is the Remedial Course arc which will see Bakugo and Todoroki taking on a strange new test alongside Camie and Yoarashi as they learn a new aspect of being heroes.

The fourth season of the series will seemingly end with the Culture Festival arc (and potentially might go even further before all is said and done), but the Remedial Course arc won’t take a lot of time and will most likely be wrapped up with one or two episodes. Still, it’s a fun return for characters like Camie — who is already one of the most popular characters to come out of the series overall. At least it terms of the options she leaves for cosplay.

But the difference here is that it’s Camie’s official self rather than the Toga disguised version. Already seeming much different in personality with her appearance here (immediately asking for Todoroki’s number because he’s hot), this will be our first official introduction to the kind of hero Camie is. Most of all, an introduction to what quirk she actually uses!

