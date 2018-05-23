This ‘My Hero Academia’ Mash-Up Would Make Captain America Proud

Deku is the heart of My Hero Academia, and you could say the same when it comes to the Marvel’s Captain America. Now you can see what a Deku Captain America could look like.

Captain Deku was drawn and colored by Crystal-sama, and it makes us want to see an entire Avengers-squad in the same style. Deku is wearing the Avengers: Age of Ultron Captain America costume, and he seems to suit him just fine. He’s also wearing his trademark shield on his back, but we imagine when it is time to battle he grabs his favorite All Might inspired helmet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Seriously, Cap with some bunny ears and giant smile? Sign us up! You can check out the image below.

It makes us want to see more of these My Hero Avengers, starting with an All Might Thor or Uraraka Mantis or Scarlet Witch. Heck, we’d even sign up to see a Bakugo Justin Hammer, as honestly, we can’t think of a hero that the hotheaded but powerful villain/hero could emulate.

For those not familiar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi in 2014 and has run in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July of that year. It follows the adventures of Izuku Midoriya, who in a world full of people with powers was born without one. In this world those powers are called quirks, and life without one can be difficult, but that all changes after a fateful meeting with the biggest hero of them all All Might, and it seems his quest to become a hero might just happen after all.

Fans of the show can also look forward to a new movie, the first for My Hero Academia. My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes will cover a brand new story not seen in the manga, and will even feature some glimpses of All Mighty in his prime. Fans can see My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes in theaters on August 3.

As for Captain America, fans can catch him in Avengers: Infinity War, which is in theaters now.

H/T Reddit