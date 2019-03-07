‘My Hero Academia’ Cover Art Censors Controversial Costume

Manga creators know their limits plenty well, but that doesn’t mean censors aren’t needed to make sure everything works. In fact, Japan’s censorship requires a slew of overseers, and it turns out My Hero Academia got hit with some changes just recently.

That is, if you happen to be in Indonesia. The cover art for a recent volume appears to have been censored, and fans have Momo Yaoyorozu to thank for the alteration.

Recently, a fan hit up social media to share a look at the edited cover. The artwork looks the same for the most part, but Momo has some rather noticeable changes made to her outfit.

Standing at the front, the heroine is shown in her usual skintight suit, but there is no cleavage to be seen. The heroine’s split top is filled in red with fabric, giving Momo’s suit an entirely new look.

At this point, there is no official word on why the volume was censored, but fans believe it has to do with Indnonesia’s strict censorship laws. The country has cracked down on pornographic materials since a law was passed in March 2008, and a large portion of the population aligns with conservative religions, namely Islam and Protestantism.

Fans on social media have reacted to the change with a good few admitting they are a fan of it. After all, Momo’s costume has been a controversial one for some time within the fandom. Fans have often critiqued Momo’s sexualized outfit given her underage status in My Hero Academia, but her Quirk does require her skin to be exposed at any given moment. Now, this censored cover art gives fans a look at what the heroine’s costume could have been, and it is up to them to decide whetherthey approve.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

