‘My Hero Academia’ Kicks-Off Toga’s Big New Battle

My Hero Academia‘s latest arc of the series is in the midst of a heated battle between two villainous factions as the manga has shifted the focus away from Midoriya and the other young heroes and explores Shigaraki and the League of Villains following the Internship arc. Shigaraki is trying to reclaim his spot on top, but the Meta Liberation Army has decided to shoot for the top at the same time.

Chapter 224 has begun the war between these two, and the few remaining members of the League of Villains left have split off in fights against the various leading members of the Meta Liberation Army’s parties. That, of course, means the fan-favorite Toga has begun a fierce new battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the factions split off into their respective opponents, Toga finds herself facing off against Shoowaysha Publishing Executive Director Chitose Kizuki. Though there’s no indication as to what Kizuki’s quirk is just yet, the battle between them began when the ground exploded under Toga. Kizuki is also aware of Toga’s infamous past as a murderer, and has a flare for the dramatic.

Before their battle begins, Kizuki says, “How did this high schooler turn to madness? In this shocking exclusive interview, hear her story in her own words!” She then asks Toga, “How’s that for a headline,” and all Toga can quip is that it sucks. Unfortunately the chapter ends just as the fight begins, but fans have been pretty curious about Kizuki.

Kizuki’s been a point of interest in the series ever since her occupation was revealed to be a Shonen Jump Easter Egg referencing its parent company Shueisha, and she plays a vital role in the army. The Meta Liberation Army’s manifest has been spreading throughout the world once more as the former leader Destro’s old text has been republished. With Kizuki’s debut in the series, it’s revealed that over 100,000 copies of the book have made their way into the wild so fans have been waiting to see what else she brought to the Army.

But the question of this fight is, who do fans root for? Toga is a villain, and although fans love her “quirky” nature, she’ll still be a threat to Midoriya in the future again. So fans will be keeping their eyes peeled on this battle for sure.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next. The series will be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

