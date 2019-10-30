My Hero Academia Teaches Bakugo One Uncomfortable Lesson

Bakugo is a hard headed character, which is part of his charm in the wildly popular franchise of My Hero Academia. Regardless of his short temper, the young student in UA Academy’s Class 1-A has managed to make his way into the role of one of the strongest children attending the school. Managing to win the sports tournament, defeating even Todoroki in a one on one fight, Bakugo has recently been given the opportunity in the manga to study beneath the current number one hero, Endeavor. Even with this great new opportunity, it seems the exploding hero has more to learn!

As the trio of Bakugo, Midoriya, and Todoroki follow under Endeavor in their new work study, it’s clear that something has changed with how the number one hero is treating his students. When he first took the members of Class 1-A under his wing, he was indifferent to them, even though one of his students was his own son. Now, with Hawks revealing that the Paranormal Liberation Front is a super villain organization of over 100,000 members, the heat is on for the heroes of the world to train for the fight that will be taking place in around four months.

Keeping this in mind, Endeavor is cranking up his efforts to teach the three students beneath him, and in this most recent chapter of the manga, Bakugo learns an important lesson with regards to his quirk. In the winter, his ability to generate explosions is that much more difficult because of the cold weather that surrounds him. Even though he is clad in a much heavier, winter made costume, it’s clear that he has some more training to undergo to keep his powers up to snuff for the war coming down the pike.

Alongside Bakugo, Endeavor also teaches Midoriya how to better harness his quirks, with new powers beginning to manifest themselves from the previous wielders of One For All coming to light. Hopefully, Endeavor’s training will make all the difference in the war against the Paranormal Liberation Front.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.