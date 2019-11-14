My Hero Academia Shares New Details About Endeavor’s Agency

While the fourth season of My Hero Academia’s anime has just debuted to some seriously positive responses from anime fans around the world, the manga series continues to move forward by presenting the deadly threat of the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, with a plan in place for both the professional heroes of the world and the students of UA Academy to band together in order to combat this group of super villains that is 100,000 members strong, we have gotten an in-depth look into the agency of Endeavor. With Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki working with Endeavor as part of their work study, it’s clear that they have a rough road ahead of them.

As the trio awake from a night of rest, they are encountered by the current sidekick of Endeavor herself, Burnin, who is bouncing around the room attempting to ramp up the UA students to get ready for their newest day under the current number one hero. Bakugo, Midoriya, and Shoto are able to live at the agency, as the number one hero is operating in style with a huge facility that seems to give both employees, sidekicks, and interns everything that they need to complete their daily missions.

Throughout their work study, the three UA students are attempting to learn all that they can from Endeavor, while also attempting to defeat him by surpassing his speed if only for a moment. As we know, Bakugo’s favored mode of transportation is blasting explosions from his fingers that help propel him forward, Todoroki’s is to ride atop the ice he creates beneath his feet, and Midoriya taps into his quirk of One For All to move at lightning fast speeds. It’s clear that Endeavor has become the number one hero for a reason, following All Might’s “retirement” and his fancy agency reinforces this fact.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.