My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Embodies the Best Thing About Bakugo

The Final Arc of My Hero Academia is pitting the heroes of UA Academy against the forces of All For One for the last time. With each of the crime fighters facing their own unique challenges, Bakugo in this latest arc is fighting against Shigaraki one-on-one and while he might be out of his league, the latest chapter shows off his best quality. Throughout the history of the Shonen franchise, Bakugo has come a long way since his early days and it's clear that even as he faces insurmountable odds, his character remains intact.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 360, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Despite Bakugo recently revealing his wild new technology to give him a boost against Shigaraki, the heir apparent to All For One is able to take apart the explosive young hero, not just physically but mentally as well. In the latest chapter, the antagonist doesn't pull any punches when it comes to his jabs at Bakugo's character:

"You once said you've always admired All Might's triumphs. Well, it's time for a reality check, Katsuki Bakugo. No matter the heights you reach, you'll never be more than Izuku Midoriya's hanger-on-a minnow in One For All's Wake."

Luckily for Bakugo, he is saved from Shigaraki's deadly attacks by the Big Three, fighting alongside one another for the first time in the history of the Shonen's manga. With Bakugo's former mentor, Best Jeanist, attempting to make sure his past ward is all right, Katsuki is shown in an almost catatonic state while also mumbling what appear to be battle strategies to himself.

At the end of the day, Bakugo's Quirk makes him one of the strongest members of Class 1-A but it's in his resilience and tenacity that we are able to see the true strength of the rival of Deku who has come an exceptionally long way since My Hero Academia first started.

Do you think Bakugo will ultimately survive the final fight against Shigaraki and All For One? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.