My Hero Academia Confirms Deku’s Official Pro Hero Name After Anime Finale Timeskip

My Hero Academia has officially ended the anime with one final release taking on Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga, and with this special finale has finally given Deku his official name as a pro hero. My Hero Academia has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of the anime’s original debut with some cool returns through the year thus far. The TV series might have ended its run last Fall, but new special releases have been continuing the anime’s story to reveal more of Deku and the others’ lives as active pro heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia‘s original TV finale saw Bakugo and the others gifting Deku with a special suit that would allow him to work as a pro hero once more after losing all of his One For All abilities, and the new specials this year have taken this further by revealing what that looks like in action. And with his return to active duty, it’s now been revealed that Deku’s official pro hero name among the public is “One For All Hero, Deku.”

My Hero Academia Reveals One For All Hero Deku

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” has officially released with Crunchyroll (and is streaming with both Japanese and English language audio), and it’s a brand new short adapting the final few pages of manga that Kohei Horikoshi had crafted to complete the story. Originally seen in the My Hero Academia Ultra Age fan book that launched after the end of the main manga series, this new short takes place after the epilogue episode released earlier this Spring and shares one final look at Deku and the others as they head into their promising futures.

Deku has been back in active duty now that he’s gotten his new pro hero suit, and the epilogue episode released earlier this Spring revealed that he had decided to keep teaching at U.A. Academy while working as a hero part time. But with this short, it’s revealed that in the short time that he’s been a hero again, Deku has been coined the “One For All Hero” within the official hero rankings. And he’s showing no signs of slowing down as he fights alongside Shoto and Bakugo once more.

Does Deku Become the Number One Hero?

Courtesy of Toho Animation

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” also puts one final button on the pro hero rankings with one last update as well. The special reveals that the new number one hero is not Deku as many fans had expected, but Mirio Togata instead. It’s then followed by Shoto in second place, Mt. Lady in third, and Deku quickly making it to fourth place. Though he’s not at the top of the rankings, he’s seen as a great hero either way as he’s recognized for all of his efforts in defeating All For One years before.

Though Deku did not become the number one hero, and My Hero Academia was ultimately not a story about how he became the greatest hero, it’s still a great ending for the character. He’s still recognized as the “One For All Hero” despite no longer having that ability, but it showcases that the public realizes how much Deku truly had on his shoulders when fighting in the war. He’s become the number one in their hearts even if it’s not number one on the charts.