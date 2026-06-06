My Hero Academia Unveils Trailer For an Upcoming New Project

The beloved My Hero Academia franchise has several exciting updates for fans since the anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary. The main story reached its conclusion in 2024, and the anime wrapped up last year in Season 8. Following the anime’s conclusion, a special episode was confirmed to adapt the extra chapter from the manga’s final volume. The entire main story has been released in the anime, leaving fans with bittersweet feelings as the long journey comes to an end. Based on a hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, the series has climbed its way to becoming one of the most successful anime and manga franchises of all time.

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Since the anime is commemorating a major milestone this year, several projects are being announced, including an exhibition that just shared a new visual for fans. The exhibition will be held in Tokyo in February 2027 and move to Osaka in March of the same year. Fans will get to look at the life-size figures, production materials, and learn more about the story’s trajectory. The dates were shared by the official X handle of the exhibition with a trailer featuring a new visual of the beloved characters from the main story. Further details will be revealed at a later date since the event is quite a while away. In the meantime, fans can also check out the official website of the 10th anniversary, which shares all the updates on the upcoming projects.

My Hero Academia Teases More 10th Anniversary Projects in The Future

The special episode, My Hero Academia: More, was part of the 10th anniversary celebration, and the anime has no plans of stopping there. The series will return with a new anime short film, titled “I am a hero too,” centering around Eri and her life after the final war. It’s an adaptation of the one-shot manga by Horikoshi from the 2025 fanbook My Hero Academia: Ultra-Age. Eri dreamed of becoming a singer after being inspired by the performance of Class 1-A during the school festival, and making others smile through her performance.

The anime will be released on August 3rd, 2026, and will likely be streaming on Crunchyroll, where you can catch up with the rest of the series, films, and the special episode. It will also premiere during this year’s Anime Expo. The official website of the anniversary projects also confirmed two new ranges of merchandise, with the first one having a Japanese football team version. A pop-up store will be held in Japan later this month, although it’s uncertain when the products will be available for the international fans.

The same goes for the special 10th anniversary goods, which feature individual merch for each of the 32 characters depicted in the anniversary key visual. While the main story has already ended, My Hero Academia is all set to stay relevant for the next few years. This doesn’t just include the 10th anniversary projects, but also the spin-off, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and the latest video games based on the series.

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